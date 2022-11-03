

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.76 billion, or $8.97 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $4.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 billion or $6.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $45.36 billion from $44.31 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.10 Full year revenue guidance: $179 Bln



