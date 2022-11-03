

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) said, for 2022, the company now expects adjusted income from operations per share of at least $23.10, an increase of $0.20 from previous guidance. Adjusted revenues is anticipated to be at least $179.0 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion from prior guidance. The company noted that the outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.



Third quarter adjusted income from operations was $1.9 billion, or $6.04 per share, compared with $1.9 billion, or $5.73 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Earnings totaled $2.76 billion, or $8.97 per share compared with $1.62 billion, or $4.80 per share, a year ago.



Total revenues for third quarter 2022 were $45.3 billion. Adjusted revenues were $45.36 billion compared to $44.31 billion, prior year, and reflect strong performance led by Evernorth. Analysts on average had estimated $44.76 billion in revenue.



