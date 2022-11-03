Indoor Location System Market To Grow USD 16880 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 21.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Location System Market is Segmented By Type (RF Based (Wi-Fi/BLE), Sensor and Tag-Based, Others), By Application (Transportation, Hospitality, Public Buildings, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.







Indoor Location System Market size is projected to reach USD 16880 Million by 2028, from USD 3696 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.6% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Indoor Location System Market

Since most manufacturing firms and warehouses install indoor location technologies to enable the micro-level monitoring of assets and objects, ensuring the quality assurance of the product manufactured, the indoor location system market finds enormous opportunities in the manufacturing, distribution, and logistics sectors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE INDOOR LOCATION SYSTEM MARKET

The general location of a person or object at room level within a facility can be determined via proximity-based methods. This contrasts with a precision system like ultra wide-band, which can pinpoint an object's exact location to the level of a dot on the map. Reader-based or reference point-based proximity-based systems use tags and beacons for indoor positioning. Simple indoor localization can be accomplished at the lowest cost with proximity-based technologies. They are commonplace in a number of different areas, including manufacturing and healthcare. In addition, they provide longer battery life and more precise location data than reader-based systems. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Indoor Location System market.

In a WiFi positioning system, tags are WiFi transmitters that communicate with various WiFi access points across a building by sending brief packets. These access points provide the date, time, and reading intensity to a backend, which computes a position using formulas. After that, the location data is uploaded to the cloud. WiFi indoor positioning systems use time difference of arrival (TDOA) measurements with a wide bandwidth, which results in a pretty good level of accuracy-between three and five meters. Additionally, WiFi tags are generally more expensive and less energy-efficient than comparable products. Having said that, the Wifi positioning system is frequently used in manufacturing and healthcare environments and this in turn is expected to fuel the Indoor Location System market.

Increasing use of Ultra Wide-Band (UWB) Systems is expected to fuel the Indoor Location System market. In UWB, a very wide pulse is transmitted over a GHz of spectrum by three or more ultra wide-band readers. The readers then keep an ear out for super wide-band tags' chirps. These tags have a spark-gap-style exciter that produces a tiny pulse, which results in a brief, coded, extremely wide, almost instantaneous burst. The readers then transmit extremely precise time readings from the tags to the main server. Since the UWB signal is so widespread, the position information is extraordinarily accurate-possibly the most accurate of any system currently in use. UWB's disadvantage is that it costs the most to install a system.

Signals inside a building are located via infrared-based indoor localization devices, which employ infrared light pulses (like a TV remote). Every room has an IR receiver, and when the IR tag pulses, the IR receiver gadget reads it. Infrared systems are frequently utilized in newly constructed hospitals to clearly segregate the rooms.

INDOOR LOCATION SYSTEM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Due to the rising demand for indoor location technology to improve lean automation and robotics processes, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. Additionally, it is predicted that the demand for indoor positioning and navigation systems in the Asia Pacific would be fueled by the rising demand for indoor technology across a variety of industries, including retail, travel, hospitality, healthcare, and public spaces.

Key Companies:

Apple, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Ericsson

Zebra Technologies

Senionlab AB.

STMicroelectronics

