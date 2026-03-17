

ROME (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Ltd. (066570.KS, 066575.KS, LGLG.F, LGLD.IL), a major South Korean electronics company, said on Tuesday that it will unveil a new lineup of indoor units for air-to-water heat pump systems at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2026 in Milan, Italy, from March 24 to 27.



James Lee, President of LG ES Company, said: 'European homes often have tighter utility spaces, more varied layouts and high expectations for comfort. Our new indoor units are designed with those requirements in mind, strengthening our HVAC portfolio with unified design, enhanced system integration, and installation-focused engineering tailored to evolving customer needs.'



The new indoor units are expected to be released in Europe this year.



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