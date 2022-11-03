

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 300 organizations in the United States have committed to expand workforce development for jobs in the infrastructure sector as part of the Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge.



Nearly 150 employers, unions, and community-based organizations will create or expand pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, and other high-quality training programs, the White House said.



More than 60 organizations will increase recruitment among workers who are traditionally underrepresented in infrastructure sectors.



Nearly 30 organizations will provide supportive services, such as child care and transportation assistance, to help workers overcome barriers to participating in apprenticeships and other training opportunities.



More than 50 institutions of higher education, including 30 community colleges and five community and technical college systems, will advance equitable workforce development for infrastructure jobs.



More than $70 million in aligned philanthropic commitments that advances the goals of the Talent Pipeline Challenge will impact tens of thousands of underrepresented workers.



President Joe Biden took part in the culminating event for the Talent Pipeline Challenge Wednesday.



