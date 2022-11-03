

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $154.13 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $50.11 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $273.45 million from $247.28 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $154.13 Mln. vs. $50.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $273.45 Mln vs. $247.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.88 - $3.93



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de