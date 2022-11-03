

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $322.39 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $337.21 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.62 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



