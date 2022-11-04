

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for October.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the yen. Against the pound, it recovered.



The greenback was worth 147.79 against the yen, 0.9787 against the euro, 1.1195 against the pound and 1.0075 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



