

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as official data showed German industrial production grew in September after falling a month ago.



Industrial production grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 1.2 percent fall in August, Destatits reported.



This was also faster than economists' forecast of +0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 2.6 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 38 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,498 after climbing 2.5 percent on Friday.



Q. beyond shares rose nearly 3 percent. After posting a consolidated net loss of 2.8 million euros for the third quarter, the cloud and ICT provider said it expects a strong fourth quarter.



Alongside growth in the organic business, revenues will also benefit for the first time from the majority stake recently acquired in productive-data, the company said.



