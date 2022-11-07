

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets were mostly higher on Monday, even as a cautious undertone prevailed ahead of mid-term elections in the United States and the latest U.S. consumer inflation report due this week.



The markets also shook off concerns of an economic slowdown despite the uncertainty of the outlook for interest rates.



Germany's DAX advanced 73.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 13,533.52, while London's FTSE fell 34.85 points or 0.48 percent to close at 7,299.99 and the CAC 40 in France was basically flat, adding 0.17 points to 6,416.61.



In Germany, Covestro surged 3.20 percent, while Volkswagen jumped 2.46 percent, Deutsche Borse rallied 1.86 percent, Siemens Energy advanced 1.39 percent, Deutsche Post climbed 0.84 percent, Heidelberg Cement improved 0.77 percent, Deutsche Bank collected 0.41 percent and Deutsche Telekom rose 0.19 percent.



In London, Frasers Group skyrocketed 5.77 percent, while Centrica plunged 4.13 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust tumbled 3.05 percent, Tesco gathered 2.02 percent, Rolls-Royce spiked 1.46 percent, Rentokil strengthened 1.31 percent, BAE Systems slumped 1.28 percent, Haleon improved 1.20 percent, Shell skidded 1.01 percent, Auto Trader Group sank 0.92 percent, Prudential lost 0.77 percent and British American Tobacco eased 0.25 percent.



In France, Societe Generale dropped 2.12 percent, Veolia Environment jumped 1.89 percent, Danone retreated 1,89 percent, Sanofi shed 1.24 percent, Credit Agricole climbed 1.06 percent, Carrefour and Schneider Electric both gathered 0.88 percent, Engie slid 0.40 percent, BNP Paribas perked 012 percent and Orange eased 0.11 percent.



In economic news, Germany industrial production grew in September after falling a month ago, Destatis reported Monday - rising 0.6 percent on month in September, reversing a revised 1.2 percent fall in August. This was also faster than forecast of +0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 2.6 percent.



UK house prices declined at the fastest pace since early 2021 amid rising cost of living coupled with stretched mortgage affordability weighing on the property market activity, data published by the Llyods Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Monday - easing 0.4 percent on month in October.



Eurozone investor confidence rose more than expected in November, reflecting the easing situation on the European gas and electricity markets, behavioral research institute Sentix said on Monday - rising to a three-month high of -30.9 in November from -38.3 in October. The score was forecast to rise moderately to -35.0.



