

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers of the Bank of Japan discussed the impact of future exit from the current ultraloose monetary policy, the summary of opinion from the central bank showed Tuesday.



'It is also important to continue to examine how future exit strategies will affect the market and whether market participants will be well prepared for them,' a member said at the meeting held on October 27 and 28.



Another member observed that in order to achieve the price stability target in a sustainable manner, it is undesirable to make premature changes to monetary policy.



Policymakers also said that it is appropriate for the Bank to maintain the forward guidance for policy rates that was decided at the previous monetary policy meeting.



At the October meeting, the BoJ had maintained its interest rate and guidance on the interest despite the weakening yen.



