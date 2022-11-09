TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2022

BORAS, Sweden , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 13,938 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.
Month
Oct-22
Oct-21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
506
446
13 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
566
242
134 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
881
735
20 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Oct 22
Jan-Oct 21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
4 957
3 886
28 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
4 207
1 917
119 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
7 115
5 096
40 %
*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for October 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
