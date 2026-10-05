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ZI

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 11:33
11,730 Euro
+1,03 % +0,120
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,74011,76012:41
11,74011,76012:38
PR Newswire
05.10.2026 09:36 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased 18 % in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 15% and amounted to SEK 310.9 (270.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.4 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 317.3 (274.5) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 917.3 (774.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 18% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 928.2 (784.1) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2026 increased by 21% to SEK 2,787.1 (2,302.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

26-Sep

25-Sep

Change

Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

26.6

25.5

5 %

76.1

78.7

-3 %

233.8

234.1

0 %

Central Europe

102.9

93.4

10 %

288.8

242.4

19 %

846.5

657.5

29 %

East Europe

25.5

29.3

-13 %

76.7

89.6

-14 %

243.0

276.0

-12 %

South & West Europe

48.9

48.9

0 %

144.1

136.0

6 %

451.4

398.0

13 %

The Baltics

8.2

8.8

-7 %

24.8

28.5

-13 %

81.3

85.2

-5 %

North America

62.2

39.8

56 %

195.

126.1

55 %

596.4

373.7

60 %

South America

3.6

1.3

177 %

10.1

3.5

189 %

32.8

8.2

300 %

Asia-Pacific

30.9

22.0

40 %

95.1

64.2

48 %

237.2

213.2

11 %

Africa

2.1

1.9

11 %

6.5

5.8

12 %

18.8

16.0

18 %

Zinzino

310.9

270.8

15 %

917.3

774.8

18 %

2,741.2

2,261.9

21 %

Faun Pharma

6.4

3.7

73 %

10.9

9.3

17 %

45.9

40.3

14 %

Zinzino Group

317.3

274.5

16 %

928.2

784.1

18 %

2,787.1

2,302.2

21 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2026,c4404120

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4404120/9f56a6e68acf6fe3.pdf

2609 Press release Sales report EN

© 2026 PR Newswire
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