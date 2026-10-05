Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased 18 % in Q3, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 15% and amounted to SEK 310.9 (270.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.4 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 317.3 (274.5) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 917.3 (774.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 18% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 928.2 (784.1) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - September 2026 increased by 21% to SEK 2,787.1 (2,302.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
26-Sep
25-Sep
Change
Q3 2026
Q3 2025
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
26.6
25.5
5 %
76.1
78.7
-3 %
233.8
234.1
0 %
Central Europe
102.9
93.4
10 %
288.8
242.4
19 %
846.5
657.5
29 %
East Europe
25.5
29.3
-13 %
76.7
89.6
-14 %
243.0
276.0
-12 %
South & West Europe
48.9
48.9
0 %
144.1
136.0
6 %
451.4
398.0
13 %
The Baltics
8.2
8.8
-7 %
24.8
28.5
-13 %
81.3
85.2
-5 %
North America
62.2
39.8
56 %
195.
126.1
55 %
596.4
373.7
60 %
South America
3.6
1.3
177 %
10.1
3.5
189 %
32.8
8.2
300 %
Asia-Pacific
30.9
22.0
40 %
95.1
64.2
48 %
237.2
213.2
11 %
Africa
2.1
1.9
11 %
6.5
5.8
12 %
18.8
16.0
18 %
Zinzino
310.9
270.8
15 %
917.3
774.8
18 %
2,741.2
2,261.9
21 %
Faun Pharma
6.4
3.7
73 %
10.9
9.3
17 %
45.9
40.3
14 %
Zinzino Group
317.3
274.5
16 %
928.2
784.1
18 %
2,787.1
2,302.2
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2026,c4404120
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4404120/9f56a6e68acf6fe3.pdf
2609 Press release Sales report EN