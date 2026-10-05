Zinzino AB (publ): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased 18 % in Q3, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 15% and amounted to SEK 310.9 (270.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 6.4 (3.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 317.3 (274.5) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 917.3 (774.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 18% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 928.2 (784.1) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2026 increased by 21% to SEK 2,787.1 (2,302.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 26-Sep 25-Sep Change Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 26.6 25.5 5 % 76.1 78.7 -3 % 233.8 234.1 0 % Central Europe 102.9 93.4 10 % 288.8 242.4 19 % 846.5 657.5 29 % East Europe 25.5 29.3 -13 % 76.7 89.6 -14 % 243.0 276.0 -12 % South & West Europe 48.9 48.9 0 % 144.1 136.0 6 % 451.4 398.0 13 % The Baltics 8.2 8.8 -7 % 24.8 28.5 -13 % 81.3 85.2 -5 % North America 62.2 39.8 56 % 195. 126.1 55 % 596.4 373.7 60 % South America 3.6 1.3 177 % 10.1 3.5 189 % 32.8 8.2 300 % Asia-Pacific 30.9 22.0 40 % 95.1 64.2 48 % 237.2 213.2 11 % Africa 2.1 1.9 11 % 6.5 5.8 12 % 18.8 16.0 18 % Zinzino 310.9 270.8 15 % 917.3 774.8 18 % 2,741.2 2,261.9 21 % Faun Pharma 6.4 3.7 73 % 10.9 9.3 17 % 45.9 40.3 14 % Zinzino Group 317.3 274.5 16 % 928.2 784.1 18 % 2,787.1 2,302.2 21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2026,c4404120

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