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ZI

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker: 9EE
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 08:36
10,160 Euro
+0,40 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,07010,11010:32
10,07010,10010:32
PR Newswire
13.11.2026 10:18 Uhr
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ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Nomination committee of Zinzino AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2027

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Nomination committee of Zinzino AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2027

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2026, the members who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation for the Annual General Meeting 2027 have been appointed.

The Nomination Committee consists of:
Magnus Götenfelt, appointed by Saele Invest AS
Cecilia Halldner, appointed by Cashflow Holding ApS
Hans Jacobsson, Chairman of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of Zinzino AB will be held in Gothenburg on May 25, 2027.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so in writing via shares@zinzino.com or to Zinzino AB (publ), Attn: Nomination Committee, Hulda Mellgrens gata 5, 431 32 Västra Frölunda

Gothenburg, November 10, 2026

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Nielsen, CFO, Zinzino, +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--nomination-committee-of-zinzino-ab--publ--for-the-annual-general-meeting-2027,c4422982

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4422982/967a5ece7b7b7150.pdf

Press Release Nomination committee of Zinzino AB

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-nomination-committee-of-zinzino-ab-publ-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2027-302938826.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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