ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino acquires Uzesta to boost distribution capabilities in the APAC region

Zinzino has today, through an asset acquisition, acquired the rights to the distributor database and associated customer records, inventory, and intellectual property rights of the U.S.-based direct-selling company Uzesta Global LLC through the company's subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. This is another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, which focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global scale through innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed via direct sales.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzesta is a direct-selling company in the health sector that operates in Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Its brand portfolio offers a range of innovative health and wellness products.

The business generates total annual revenue of approximately 4 mUSD. The partnership with Zinzino is expected to drive growth through the synergies arising from the combined networks, combined with Zinzino's test-based product concept and Uzesta's innovative product offerings. Zinzino also believes that the integration can be carried out with significant operational synergies by leveraging the Group's existing technical infrastructure, established marketing organization, and regional offices in Kuala Lumpur and Taipei. This is expected to create favorable conditions for cost-effective expansion and gradually improved profitability in the acquired business.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Zinzino is to pay a fixed purchase price of 0.8 mUSD in cash upon closing. In addition, there is a deferred purchase price of 0.4 mUSD, as well as additional purchase prices based on future sales performance, which, in the best-case scenario, could amount to 6.0 mUSD. Of the additional purchase price, 91% shall be settled through the issuance of new Zinzino shares. The cash portion of the purchase price will be paid from the company's own cash reserves.

A visionary mindset, a "tech-first" perspective, a science-based diet focused on cellular nutrition, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will form the foundation of the partnership with Uzesta. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss in 2024, Zurvita in 2025, Sanki, and ITWorks! in 2026, Zinzino has been seeking further investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution capabilities, expand into new markets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer segments.

"Personalized advice and tailored solutions are the future and not just in health and wellness," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. Together with Dan Zhu, the co-founder of Uzesta, we have many years of combined industry experience and everything needed to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience through direct sales.

"I am truly excited about integrating Uzesta into the Zinzino platform, which offers a more sustainable and sophisticated business model. I see a powerful synergy between Uzesta's innovative liposomal technology and Zinzino's science-based, test-driven products. Together, they create a complementary product portfolio to help people achieve better health and wellness", says Dan Zhu.

"Timing is everything, I believe this integration comes at the right time and presents an exciting opportunity to create new momentum, unlock greater potential, and take Zinzino to an even higher level".

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4419942/adf90df9ff6aafb7.pdf 202611 Press release Zinzino Uzesta

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