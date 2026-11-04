ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 1%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 1% and amounted to SEK 325.1 (323.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33% and amounted to SEK 3.6 (2.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 1% to SEK 328.7 (326.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2026 increased by 19% to SEK 3,128.0 (2,628.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 26-Aug 25-Aug Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 29.4 36.9 -20 % 264.5 271.1 -2 % Central Europe 101.6 100.8 1 % 951.7 758.3 26 % East Europe 26.3 34.6 -24 % 269.6 310.6 -13 % South & West Europe 49.6 57.2 -13 % 502.1 455.2 10 % The Baltics 8.7 12.9 -33 % 90.3 98.1 -8 % North America 72.2 49.5 46 % 672 423.1 59 % South America 2.8 1.5 87 % 35.7 9.7 268 % Asia-Pacific 32.3 27.6 17 % 271.1 240.8 13 % Africa 2.2 2.3 -4 % 21.1 18.3 15 % Zinzino 325.1 323.3 1 % 3,078.10 2,585.20 19 % Faun Pharma 3.6 2.7 33 % 49.9 43 16 % Zinzino Group 328.7 326 1 % 3,128.00 2,628.20 19 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2026,c4419645

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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4419645/9d31bbb6abd6c560.pdf 2610 Press release Sales report EN

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