ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2026
Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 1%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 1% and amounted to SEK 325.1 (323.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33% and amounted to SEK 3.6 (2.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 1% to SEK 328.7 (326.0) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2026 increased by 19% to SEK 3,128.0 (2,628.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
26-Aug
25-Aug
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
29.4
36.9
-20 %
264.5
271.1
-2 %
Central Europe
101.6
100.8
1 %
951.7
758.3
26 %
East Europe
26.3
34.6
-24 %
269.6
310.6
-13 %
South & West Europe
49.6
57.2
-13 %
502.1
455.2
10 %
The Baltics
8.7
12.9
-33 %
90.3
98.1
-8 %
North America
72.2
49.5
46 %
672
423.1
59 %
South America
2.8
1.5
87 %
35.7
9.7
268 %
Asia-Pacific
32.3
27.6
17 %
271.1
240.8
13 %
Africa
2.2
2.3
-4 %
21.1
18.3
15 %
Zinzino
325.1
323.3
1 %
3,078.10
2,585.20
19 %
Faun Pharma
3.6
2.7
33 %
49.9
43
16 %
Zinzino Group
328.7
326
1 %
3,128.00
2,628.20
19 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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2610 Press release Sales report EN
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