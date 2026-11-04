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ZI

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 10:44
10,660 Euro
-13,26 % -1,630
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,62010,63010:45
10,62010,63010:45
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 09:48 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2026

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 1%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 1% and amounted to SEK 325.1 (323.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 33% and amounted to SEK 3.6 (2.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 1% to SEK 328.7 (326.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2026 increased by 19% to SEK 3,128.0 (2,628.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

26-Aug

25-Aug

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

29.4

36.9

-20 %

264.5

271.1

-2 %

Central Europe

101.6

100.8

1 %

951.7

758.3

26 %

East Europe

26.3

34.6

-24 %

269.6

310.6

-13 %

South & West Europe

49.6

57.2

-13 %

502.1

455.2

10 %

The Baltics

8.7

12.9

-33 %

90.3

98.1

-8 %

North America

72.2

49.5

46 %

672

423.1

59 %

South America

2.8

1.5

87 %

35.7

9.7

268 %

Asia-Pacific

32.3

27.6

17 %

271.1

240.8

13 %

Africa

2.2

2.3

-4 %

21.1

18.3

15 %

Zinzino

325.1

323.3

1 %

3,078.10

2,585.20

19 %

Faun Pharma

3.6

2.7

33 %

49.9

43

16 %

Zinzino Group

328.7

326

1 %

3,128.00

2,628.20

19 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-october-2026,c4419645

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4419645/9d31bbb6abd6c560.pdf

2610 Press release Sales report EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2026-302929056.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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