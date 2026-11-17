ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT Q3 2026

CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH WITH SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 totaled 940.5 (784.1) million SEK, representing 20% (47%) growth compared with the same period last year. In local currencies, revenue for the third quarter increased by 23% (53%) compared with the same period last year. EBITDA rose by 54% to SEK 168.5 (109.7) million after the margin increased to 17.9% (14.0%). The improvement in EBITDA compared with the corresponding period last year was primarily driven by a higher gross profit margin, good cost control, and increased economies of scale in the business, as well as realized synergies from the integration of acquired businesses.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenue amounted to 940.5 (784.1) mSEK, representing growth of 20% (47%).

In local currency, revenue increased by 23% (53%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 354.3 (277.2) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.7% (35.4%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 168.5 (109.7) million, and the EBITDA margin was 17.9% (14.0%)

Net income amounted to SEK 122.0 (89.4) million

Net income per share after tax, before dilution, amounted to SEK 3.10 (2.47)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 167.0 (136.6) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Total revenue amounted to SEK 2,799.4 (2,302.2) million, representing growth of 22% (54%).

In local currency, revenue increased by 25% (60%)

Gross profit amounted to SEK 1,047.1 (748.7) million, and the gross profit margin was 37.4% (32.5%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 463.8 (268.2) million, and the EBITDA margin was 16.6% (11.6%)

Net income amounted to SEK 332.3 (200.9) million

Net income per share after tax, before dilution, amounted to SEK 8.62 (5.66)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 447.0 (270.4) million

Cash and cash equivalents as of the balance sheet date totaled 1,019.0 (529.2) mSEK

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Zinzino acquires Uzesta to strengthen its distribution capabilities in Asia

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information, please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino, +47 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen, CFO, Zinzino, +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information is subject to disclosure by Zinzino AB (publ.) pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person listed above at 8:00 a.m. on November 17, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-q3-2026,c4425294

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/4425294/4375284.pdf interim-report-Q3-2026 https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4425294/bebf2d16424ed606.pdf 2611 Pressrelease Interim Report Q3 EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-q3-2026-302941708.html