ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 34,500 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1).

The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK by 1,932,000.

In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 2143 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:2). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised by SEK 120,008.

The total number of B-shares increased by 36,643 to 34,922,597.

The total number of shares after the increase was 39,435,989.

The dilution amounted to 0.09 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,943,598,90.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-warrants,c4409989

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