

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning to start production of its AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headsets from March next year.



This device, codename N301, will be exclusively assembled by Pegatron, according to DigiTimes.



According to MacRumors, initial production is said to be very limited, with a high price point limiting Apple's first headset mainly to commercial markets. Previous estimates said that the annual shipment for this device would reach 2.5 million units. However, the estimates have been downgraded to around 0.7 to 0.8 million units.



Although the initial production will be low that will affect profitability, Apple's manufacturing partners are willing to work with on the project to be well positioned for future AR/VR products.



Apple has been working on augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality headsets for a number of years, but hasn't revealed much about its project. However, the company has recently trademarked 'RealityOS,' 'Reality Processor,' and 'Reality One' names which are expected related to its AR headset project.



