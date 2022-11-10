

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Seagen Inc. (SGEN) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has appointed David Epstein as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors.



Epstein brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including more than 25 years at Novartis where he built its oncology business unit from initiation to second largest in the world.



He then served as CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, a division of Novartis AG, from 2010 to mid-2016. More recently, he was executive partner at Flagship Pioneering.



In addition, Seagen announced that Roger Dansey, M.D., who has served as Seagen's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) since 2018 and as Interim CEO since May 2022, has been appointed President, Research and Development.



In this new role, Dansey will continue to serve as CMO reporting to Epstein.



