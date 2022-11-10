

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 5 and consumer inflation data for October have been released. After these data, the greenback fell against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 1.0059 against the euro, 144.80 against the yen, 0.9780 against the franc and 1.1532 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.



