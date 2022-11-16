

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) on Wednesday reported that its first-half profit before tax was $517 million, down 21 percent from $654 million last year.



Basic earnings per share were 33.5 US cents, 41 percent lower than last year's 56.5 US cents.



The latest results included a non-cash charge for the impairment of goodwill of $152 million in EMEA.



Benchmark earnings per share were 65.4 US cents, compared to 61.7 US cents last year.



Revenue grew 6 percent to $3.25 billion from prior year's $3.06 billion. Benchmark Revenue - ongoing activities were $3.23 billion, up 7 percent from last year.



Further, the company announced first interim dividend of 17.0 US cents per ordinary share, up 6 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'While we expect economic conditions to be tougher over the balance of the year, and face some stronger comparables in Q3, our full year expectations are unchanged. We expect organic revenue growth of between 7-9 percent, total revenue growth of between 8-10 percent and modest margin accretion, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.'



