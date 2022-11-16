

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the ten-month period ended October 2022, and reported trading performance in line with management expectations.



Group revenue grew 19% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, underpinned by resilient core markets and a healthy order intake, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.28.



Activity in the Aerospace Division benefitted from the continuing recovery in civil aerospace, particularly in single aisle and regional jet programmes. The company stated that it is encouraged by the OEM's recent positive narrative around build rates for both single aisle and long-range programmes.



Trading in the Flexonics Division continued to benefit from strong customer demand in the heavy truck and power & energy markets.



Further, the company said, 'Demand continues to benefit from the resilience of our core markets, underpinning our confidence in maintaining the full year outlook for 2022, in line with our previous expectations. We continue to expect performance in the second half of the year to be similar to the first half.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SENIOR PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de