

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L), an independent oil & gas, exploration and production group on Wednesday said it has narrowed its full year production guidance for 2022 to 61-62 kbopd from 60-64 kbopd.



In its unaudited trading update the company said that net working interest production averaged 61.8 kboepd for the year ended October 2022, in line with guidance and that it has delivered on its operating and financial targets.



Shares of Tullow Oil closed Tuesday's trading at 47.50 pence, down 0.98 pence or 2.02 percent from the previous close.



