

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $245.85 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $260.36 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $893.37 million from $810.13 million last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $245.85 Mln. vs. $260.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $893.37 Mln vs. $810.13 Mln last year.



