Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Industrial Workwear Market to Hit USD 51 Billion By 2027. Regional Overview, Growth Opportunity, and Competitive Analysis - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton Advisory and Intelligence announces publication of latest market research report on Industrial Workwear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027. With the rapid growth of industrial and service sectors in emerging economies, the size of the workforce is expected to rise. Therefore, the increasing awareness among corporates on the advantages of well-planned and organized workwear is anticipated to drive the acceptance of workwear. The industrial workwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2022-2027.





The growing industrial sector, coupled with rising awareness about the usage of workwear to prevent the associated risks with workplace accidents and fatalities, is one of the major drivers for the global industrial workwear market. An increased pace of industrialization in emerging economies has been boosting the adoption of industrial workwear. The growth in the adoption of safety and protective clothing by chemical, automotive, oil & gas, and other industries across the world is because of rising awareness about the usage of workwear in workplaces, thereby driving the demand for industrial workwear.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses,Buy Sample Report.

How is U.S. Capturing the Market?

The U.S. is one of the world's largest producers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Hence, the demand for industrial workwear is expected to be high in the US and North America. The US also has a large population engaged in oil and gas and mining activities, requiring high-quality and safe garments. Moreover, it is predicted that rigid labor laws with respect to workwear at workplaces, coupled with the involvement of regulatory bodies, such as the OSHA, will drive market development.

Sustainable product to impact the market: At present, the clothing industry has been embracing recycled clothing from plastic bottles. Hence, manufacturers of workwear are also committed to providing workwear that is comfortable and sustainable. Recycled polyester workwear offers plastic waste a second purpose as it is made using 100% polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles, which would otherwise end up in landfills and oceans. Recycled polyester is also a sustainable alternative to virgin polyester. Thus, workwear made using recycled polyester offers plastic a new perspective.

The Report Includes Market Size & Share across these Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Italy



France



Spain



Germany

APAC

China



Australia



Japan



South Korea



India

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Industrial Workwear Market Report Scope





Report Coverage Details Market Size (2027) USD 51.11 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 35.65 Billion Page number 249 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 CAGR Over 6% (2022-2027) Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading countries U.S., Canada, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, GCC, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies' profile, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities Companies profiled 3M, Milwaukee Tool, Carhartt, Bulwark Protection, Sellstrom, NSA-National Safety Apparel, Pyramex, Ergodyne, ERB Safety, Cintas, LH Workwear, Delta Plus, Ballyclare, Bennett Safetywear, Asatex, Alexandra, Sanctum Work Wear, Wenaas, DEWALT, Mallory, Global Glove and Safety, Sioen, Robert Bosch, Makita, MSA, Hultafors Group, Benchmark, and Kolossus. Market Dynamics Stringent Regulatory Standards Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Workplace Safety Increasing Number of Industrial Accidents Customization purview If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs arizton.com/customize-report/3550

Looking for free sample report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3550

Key Insights:

Growing job prospects and developments in end-user industries, such as manufacturing, are expected to drive the demand for industrial workwear.

Emerging countries, such as China and India , are expected to lead the demand for the industrial workwear market in APAC during the forecast period, with an increase in revenue by exporting and importing materials.

and , are expected to lead the demand for the industrial workwear market in APAC during the forecast period, with an increase in revenue by exporting and importing materials. The top wear segment dominating the global industrial workwear market and accounted for a share of 37.97% in 2021. Top wear is followed by bottom wear, footwear, headwear, and others accounting for 27.23%, 20.36%, 9.95%, and 4.48%, respectively.

The increasing mining industry and the rising building sector are further generating the need for these styles of garments, thereby fueling demand for industrial workwear.

In India , the demand for workwear increased owing to the fast-growing manufacturing sector, the emergence of new employment opportunities, and growth in the services market.

, the demand for workwear increased owing to the fast-growing manufacturing sector, the emergence of new employment opportunities, and growth in the services market. China is one of the largest producers of industrial and consumer products and far outpacing other economies across the world, and the country is the world's fastest-growing market for the consumption of goods and services.

is one of the largest producers of industrial and consumer products and far outpacing other economies across the world, and the country is the world's fastest-growing market for the consumption of goods and services. The growth of the global industrial workwear market is supported by the rising trend toward product innovations, along with technological innovations.

Click to Know more:Industrial Workwear Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Key Vendors Mentioned in the Report

3M

Milwaukee Tool

Carhartt

Bulwark Protection

Sellstrom

NSA-National Safety Apparel

Pyramex

Ergodyne

ERB Safety

Cintas

LH Workwear

Delta Plus

Ballyclare

Bennett Safetywear

Asatex

Alexandra

Sanctum Work Wear

Wenaas

DEWALT

Mallory

Global Glove and Safety

Sioen

Robert Bosch

Makita

MSA

Hultafors Group

Benchmark

Kolossus

Learn more about the additional?trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Order a sample report now

Market Segmentation

Product

Top wear

Bottom wear

Footwear

Headwear

Others

Material Type:

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Specialty Fabric

Others

Operation:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Automotive

Mining

Others

Explore consumer goods retail tech profile to know more about the industry.?

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.4.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.4.2 MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.4.3 MARKET BY END-USER

4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS

7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

7.1.3 MARKET DRIVERS

7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES

7.1.5 SEGMENT REVIEW

7.1.6 COMPANY & STRATEGIES

7.1.7 MARKET PLAYERS

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 SIGNIFICANCE OF SELECTING QUALITY WORKWEAR

8.2 COVID-19 SCENARIO

8.3 DEVELOPMENTS IN INDUSTRIAL WORKWEAR INDUSTRY

8.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.4.1 RAW MATERIALS AND SUPPLIERS

8.4.2 DISTRIBUTION

8.4.3 MARKETING & SALES

8.4.4 SERVICES

8.5 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

8.5.1 RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.5.2 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION

8.5.3 PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURAL CONSTRUCTION

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 RISING DEMAND FROM EMERGING ECONOMIES

9.2 SUSTAINABLE WORKWEAR

9.3 INCREASING PRODUCT INNOVATION WITH LATEST TECHNOLOGIES

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 STRINGENT REGULATORY STANDARDS

10.2 RISING CONSUMER AWARENESS OF WORKPLACE SAFETY

10.3 INCREASING INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH COST OF RAW MATERIALS

11.2 LACK OF ENFORCEMENT OF STRINGENT SAFETY STANDARDS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 TOP WEAR

13.4 BOTTOM WEAR

13.5 FOOTWEAR

13.6 HEADWEAR

13.7 OTHERS

14 MATERIAL TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 POLYESTER

14.4 COTTON

14.5 NYLON

14.6 SPECIALTY FABRIC

14.7 OTHERS

15 END-USER

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 CONSTRUCTION

15.4 OIL & GAS

15.5 MANUFACTURING

15.6 CHEMICALS

15.7 AUTOMOTIVE

15.8 MINING

15.9 OTHERS

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16.2.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 APAC

17.7 KEY COUNTRIES

17.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 EUROPE

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 NORTH AMERICA

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 COVID-19 SCENARIO

19.7.3 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 COVID-19 SCENARIO

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22.1.1 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS IN WORKWEAR INDUSTRY

23 COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 3M

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 MILWAUKEE TOOL

23.3 CARHARTT

23.4 BULWARK PROTECTION

23.5 SELLSTROM

23.6 NSA-NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL

23.7 PYRAMEX

23.8 ERGODYNE

23.9 ERB SAFETY

23.10 CINTAS

23.11 LH WORKWEAR

23.12 DELTA PLUS

23.13 BALLYCLARE

23.14 BENNETT SAFETYWEAR

23.15 ASATEX

23.16 ALEXANDRA

23.17 SANCTUM WORK WEAR

23.18 WENAAS

23.19 DEWALT

23.20 MALLORY

23.21 GLOBAL GLOVE AND SAFETY

23.22 SIOEN

23.23 ROBERT BOSCH

23.24 MAKITA

23.25 MSA

23.26 HULTAFORS GROUP

23.27 BENCHMARK

23.28 KOLOSSUS

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 PRODUCT

25.2 MATERIAL TYPE

25.3 END-USER

25.4 GEOGRAPHY

26 APPENDIX

26.1 ABBREVIATIONS

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top selling reports:

Cleanroom Consumables Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global cleanroom consumables market was valued at USD 12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027.

Face Mask Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global face mask market will be valued at USD 8.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.88 billion by 2026.

Rubber Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global rubber gloves market size will reach USD 58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The global rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to witness 2.1X times the growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market size is to cross $69 billion by 2025, growing at a promising rate.

About Arizton:??

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?

Click Here to Contact Us?

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

????????? +1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949941/Industrial_Workwear_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-workwear-market-to-hit-usd-51-billion-by-2027-regional-overview-growth-opportunity-and-competitive-analysis--arizton-301681189.html