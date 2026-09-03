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WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:01
99,90 Euro
-0,99 % -1,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,30101,5023:00
100,90101,8022:00
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 22:38 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Attend Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, announced today that they will attend the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York City.

When:

Wednesday, September 9, 2026


Attendees:

Martina McIsaac, President & CEO

Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development

Fireside Chat:

Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. EST

A real-time audio webcast of MSC's fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrial Conference can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website at https://investor.mscdirect.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:

Media:

Ryan Mills, CFA

Leah Kelso

VP, Investor Relations & Business Development

VP, Communications & Sales Enablement

Rmills@mscdirect.com

Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With nearly 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-attend-jefferies-global-industrials-confe-1216392

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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