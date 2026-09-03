MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Attend Jefferies Global Industrials Conference

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, announced today that they will attend the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York City.

When: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Attendees: Martina McIsaac, President & CEO Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. EST

A real-time audio webcast of MSC's fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Industrial Conference can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website at https://investor.mscdirect.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website.

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Contact Information

Investors: Media: Ryan Mills, CFA Leah Kelso VP, Investor Relations & Business Development VP, Communications & Sales Enablement Rmills@mscdirect.com Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With nearly 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-attend-jefferies-global-industrials-confe-1216392