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WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 10:57
104,70 Euro
-0,38 % -0,40
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,00106,5022:55
105,70106,6022:00
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 22:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review of Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal year 2026 fourth quarter and full year results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast online live on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 287054.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Thursday, November 5, 2026.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:
Ryan Mills, CFA
VP, Investor Relations & Business Development
Rmills@mscdirect.com		 Media:
Leah Kelso
VP, Communications & Sales Enablement
Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-webcast-review-of-fiscal-2026-fourth-quar-1222971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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