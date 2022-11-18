Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 18
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 16 November 2022, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,600 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.10 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sonya Rogerson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300YM9USHRKIET173
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
18 November 2022
