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WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 March 2026, the following transaction in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") securities took place:

  • Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.355 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Susan Sternglass Noble

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Na me

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

b)

L E I

549300YM9USHRKIET173

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2026-03-17

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004535307

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

4.355

20,000

87,100

Aggregated

4.355

20,000

87,100

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

17 March 2025


© 2026 PR Newswire
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