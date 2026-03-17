Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 March 2026, the following transaction in Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") securities took place:

Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.355 per share.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me Susan Sternglass Noble 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus Non-executive Director b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Na me Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc b) L E I 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2026-03-17 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 4.355 20,000 87,100 Aggregated 4.355 20,000 87,100

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

17 March 2025