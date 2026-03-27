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WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FTSE-250
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INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 18:12 Uhr
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Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 27 March 2026, it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 411.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,816,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 15,816,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 201,803,151.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

27 March 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.