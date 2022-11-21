

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that Helmut Gottschalk decided not to be available for a new term as Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the next Annual General Meeting. He has furthermore proposed Jens Weidmann as new member of the Supervisory Board, who will also be available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board if he is elected.



Commerzbank said that its shareholder representatives of the Presiding and Nomination Committee have positively responded to the proposal and plan to recommend to the competent bodies of the bank to propose Weidmann for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 31st, 2023. It is also intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor of Helmut Gottschalk as Chairman.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de