

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday after several cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, imposed stringent restrictions to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks - raising concerns that economic growth in the country will once again slow to a crawl after a brief recovery in the third quarter.



Risk sentiment was also hit by fears of a potential escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict following recent shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



The International Atomic Energy Agency has called for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility, of which it said parts were damaged but showed no signs of a radiation leak.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,634 after gaining 1 percent on Friday.



