

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization or WHO has issued an updated Emergency Use Listing for Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 as a primary series of two doses in adolescents aged 12 through 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 and older, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said in a statement.



Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2.



In the 12 through 17-year-old population, Novavax' vaccine has been authorized in more than 10 markets including the U.S., the European Union, and the U.K. The vaccine has also been authorized as a booster in the U.S., EU, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland, and a number of other countries have policy recommendations allowing use of the vaccine as a heterologous or homologous booster dose.



The WHO previously granted EUL for Nuvaxovid in adults aged 18 and older in December 2021.



