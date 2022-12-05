

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Car sales in the UK grew for a fourth month in a row in November, largely led by the rising demand for electric vehicles, figures from the automotive industry trade group the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Monday.



New car registrations rose by 23.5 percent year-on-year to 142,889 units.



'The growth delivered the best total for November since 2019, with manufacturers continuing efforts to fulfill orders amid erratic global components supply,' SMMT said.



Yet, November registrations month were still 8.8 percent below the pre-Covid 2019 levels.



While further recovery is anticipated in 2023, global and domestic economic challenges mean that the market will remain below pre-pandemic levels, SMMT said.



As Britons try to reduce their carbon footprint, their demand for zero emission EVs continued to grow with plug-ins claiming over one in four or 27.7 percent of new car sales.



Sales of battery EVs grew 34.2 percent, which was equal to 20.5 percent of total new car sales. This was the biggest monthly share for the segment this year.



Plug-in hybrid registrations fell by 5.8 percent, totaling 7.1 percent of the market.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de