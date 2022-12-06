Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
WKN: 864009 ISIN: JP3756600007 Ticker-Symbol: NTO 
Tradegate
06.12.22
10:26 Uhr
40,070 Euro
+0,400
+1,01 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,26040,54010:28
40,13040,41010:28
PR Newswire
06.12.2022 | 09:03
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ubitus K.K.: Ubitus continues support of future release of Resident Evil series and DLC on Nintendo Switch

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a cloud gaming technology leader, partners with Capcom to release Resident Evil 2 Cloud, Resident Evil 3 Cloud, Resident Evil 7 Cloud and Winters' Expansion, a DLC expansion for Resident Evil Village Cloud on Nintendo SwitchTM platform by the end of 2022, following its long track recordings of helping major game companies release cloud versions of their strongest game titles.

With Ubitus patented technologies, game developers like Capcom can quickly convert their games in PC or console versions to the cloud with little modification to features and game play. This rapid cloud version release is particularly suitable for games with frequent Downloadable Content (DLC) updates. Once ported to the cloud, all gamers can experience the latest DLC immediately, without the hassles of long-await downloads and storage re-shuffle. Resident Evil fans can expect the same convenience and relish this game franchise.

*Nintendo Switch is a Trademark of Nintendo.

*Disclaimer: The quality of the experience depends on local internet speeds and bandwidth.

About Capcom

Since its founding in 1983, it is a leading company that has created numerous hit products in the game entertainment field. Representative works include series titles such as "Resident Evil", "Monster Hunter", "Street Fighter", "Mega Man", and "Devil May Cry".

The company is headquartered in Osaka and has overseas subsidiaries in the US, UK, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

https://www.capcom.co.jp/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Contact Us
TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)
+886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ubitus-continues-support-of-future-release-of-resident-evil-series-and-dlc-on-nintendo-switchtm-301694432.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.