WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 21:59
158,60 Euro
-0,55 % -0,88
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
11.02.2026 01:06 Uhr
GIGABYTE Collaborates with NVIDIA GeForce RTX for Resident Evil Requiem Bundle

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, collaborates with NVIDIA for the Resident Evil Requiem game bundle across eligible graphics cards, desktops, and laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or above GPUs or Laptop GPUs. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Combined with GIGABYTE's cutting-edge cooling designs, the bundle aims to unleash smoother gameplay and a more immersive Resident Evil Requiem gaming experience.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs leverage a trio of key technologies to elevate gameplay. Path tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to deliver photorealistic and real-time 3D graphics. Alongside NVIDIA's suite of neural rendering technologies, DLSS 4 leverages AI technologies to boost FPS, reduce latency, and enhance image quality, while NVIDIA Reflex further reduces system latency for more responsive control.

For eligible graphics cards, GIGABYTE offers multiple thermal solutions tailored for different build styles and performance needs. The WATERFORCE cooling system is available in both all-in-one and water block variants for GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models, delivering exceptional heat dissipation and silent operation during demanding workloads. The WINDFORCE air-cooling system integrates Hawk fan design and server-grade thermal conductive gel to maximize thermal efficiency. At the flagship tier, GIGABYTE introduced the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY, combining the Hyperburst cooling system, separated PCB layout, and compact dimension to redefine airflow performance and form factor footprint for elite gaming setups.

The bundle also extends to eligible gaming systems, including AI gaming laptops and gaming desktops. AORUS MASTER 16, GIGABYTE AERO X16, and GAMING A16 PRO AI gaming laptops are powered by GeForce RTX 5070 or above Laptop GPUs with the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system, alongside an exclusive AI agent, GiMATE, for smarter performance and system control. On the desktop side, AORUS PRIME 5 and selected PRIME 3 gaming desktops are equipped with an all-around system cooling solution and comprehensive connectivity for a plug-and-play gaming experience.

Gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, or gaming desktops between February 10 and March 16 can obtain a Resident Evil Requiem standard edition redeem code for game activation from February 27 to April 16. For more details, eligibility, and participating products, please visit the campaign page.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890839/Resident_Evil_1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-collaborates-with-nvidia-geforce-rtx-for-resident-evil-requiem-bundle-302683629.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
