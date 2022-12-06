

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a quiet of economic announcements, investors have their attention on the Commerce Department's U.S. trade deficit in October.



Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit starting on Thursday.



After a heavy missile attack on Ukraine, Russia has suffered a drone attack targeting its oil storage areas.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 29.50 points.



The U.S. major averages closed firmly negative on Monday. The Dow slumped 482.78 points or 1.4 percent to 33,947.10, the Nasdaq dove 221.56 points or 1.9 percent to 11,239.94 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.86 points or 1.8 percent to 3,998.84.



On the economic front, International Trade in Goods and Services for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $80 billion, while it was down $73.3 billion.



The 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks finished trading on a mixed note on Tuesday.



China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.72 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 3,212.53. The Shenzhen Component Index added 75 points or 0.7 percent to close at 11,398.82.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange lost 77 points or 0.40 percent from the previous close to finishing trading at 19,441.18.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 65 points or 0.24 percent to end trading at 27,885.87.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,291.30 after shedding 34 points or 0.47 percent.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 20.49 points or 0.31 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 39.70 points or 0.27 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 23.56 points or 0.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 42.06 points or 0.38 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.22 percent.



