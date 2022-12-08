

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) has entered into a research collaboration with Columbia University to study Actimab-A, its clinical-stage CD33 targeting radiotherapeutic, with engineered hematopoietic stem cells modified by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to knock out CD33 expression.



Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said: 'We are honored to be working with Dr. Mukherjee and his team at Columbia University in this exciting collaboration. We are eager to show that Actimab-A will produce better post-eHSC transplant outcomes than other modalities including ADCs like Mylotarg given the specificity and potency of the Actinium-225 warhead.'



