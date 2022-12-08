

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A college student has become the youngest Black mayor in the United States at the age of 18.



On Tuesday, Jaylen Smith was elected as the mayor of Earle, a rural town in Arkansas, 30 miles (48km) west of Memphis, Tennessee.



'It's Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,' Smith wrote on Facebook about his plans for the town of 1,800 residents.



'I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all,' he added.



In a runoff election, the Democrat defeated the city's street and sanitation superintendent Nemi Matthews Sr. by 235 votes to 185 votes.



Smith, who left high school in May, is a student at Arkansas State University Mid-South.



