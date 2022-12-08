

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney+ (DIS) has officially launched its ad-supported tier. The latest new offering , which follows one month after Netflix's (NFLX)'s ad-supported debut, costs $7.99 per month, $3 less than the ad-free version of Disney+ which now costs to $10.99 per month.



'Price hikes are hitting many of the major streaming platforms heading in the holiday season, so affordable ad-supported tiers like the new Disney+ Basic plan will be attractive to many consumers,' Kevin Krim, CEO of advertising measurement platform said. 'Disney+ is the fastest growing streaming platform right now, and the Basic plan offers yet another step toward its profitability,' Krim added.



According to a new study by Kantar Research, about 1 in 4 current Disney+ subscribers will trade down to the ad-supported version - translating to roughly 46 million of the streamer's total 164 million user base.



Industry experts argue offering lower-cost, ad-supported options are still an important hedge against churn - something all streamers want to avoid amid increased competition.



On Tuesday, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos teased there could be more ad-supported offerings for the leading streaming service, telling investors at a UBS conference: 'We have multiple tiers today. So it's likely there will be multiple ad tiers over time, but nothing to talk about yet.'



Netflix's ad tier, competitively priced at $6.99 a month, comes with a few downsides like the inability to download movies and TV shows. Additionally, due to increases across countries, about 10% of overall content is not available for users in the ad tier.



In its most recent fiscal year, losses for Disney's direct-to-consumer unit, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, totaled $4 billion for the year.



