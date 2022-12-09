

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc. (AGK.L) said that it has reached an agreement to buy Crestchic plc for 401 pence per share in cash. The offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Crestchic at approximately 122 million pounds.



The terms of the offer represents a premium of about 44 percent to the closing price per ordinary share of 279 pence on 15 November 2022, being the last Business Day prior to the date the Offer was first received by the Crestchic Directors.



The offer is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act between Crestchic and Crestchic Shareholders.



The Scheme will become effective on or around 14 February 2023.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRESTCHIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de