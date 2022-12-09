BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Although biotech stocks are highly speculative, they offer investors tremendous opportunities. As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look at some of the healthcare stocks we profiled that delivered triple-digit gains.
Headline
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
Last Closing Price
Max Gain %
TRVI - Trevi Completes Enrollment In PRISM Trial; Data Expected In Q2
Feb. 1
$0.70
$4.68
$2.24
569%
APDN - APDN Soars On News Of Initiating Analytical Validation Of Diagnostic Test For Monkeypox Virus
Aug. 2
$1.33
$7.35
$1.45
453%
BEAT - Will FDA's Decision Be Music To BEAT's Ears?
Jun. 16
$1.24
$6.74
$5.85
444%
NRSN - What's Making News At NeuroSense?
Feb. 28
$1.76
$8.18
$1.51
365%
COGT - Will Cogent Biosciences Reach The APEX And PEAK?
May. 16
$4.02
$18.07
$11.23
350%
RYTM - Will Rhythm Hit The Right Notes?
Feb. 18
$7.52
$30.98
$26.38
312%
VERU - Veru Gains On Efficacy Of COVID-19 Drug Candidate In Phase 3 Trial
Apr. 11
$5.99
$24.55
$5.83
310%
IMUX - Immunic's EMPhASIS Trial Data Published In Peer Reviewed Journal
Jun. 15
$3.24
$11.76
$1.19
263%
AMLX - FDA Panel Snubs Amylyx Pharma's Experimental ALS Drug
Mar. 31
$11.68
$39.78
$37.04
241%
DICE - DICE: Hit Or Miss?
Jun. 15
$13.99
$45.99
$32.53
229%
IMRA - Will IMARA Ace The Ardent And Forte Trials?
Mar. 14
$1.61
$5.26
$3.84
227%
AKRO - Will Akero's HARMONY Hit The Goals?
Mar. 7
$15.34
$48.24
$43.60
214%
SIGA - SIGA Rises 15% On Getting FDA Approval For IV Formulation Of TPOXX
May. 19
$8.76
$26.99
$8.02
208%
CELU - Celularity's NK Cell Therapy Awarded FDA's Fast Track Status For Yet Another Indication
Jan. 18
$4.34
$13.19
$1.54
204%
CVRX - Will CVRx Q1 Results Beat Or Lag Estimates?
Apr. 25
$4.89
$14.70
$13.94
201%
STIM - Neuronetics Expects 5% To 12% Revenue Growth In 2022
May. 13
$2.28
$6.73
$6.20
195%
NERV - Minerva Seeks FDA Approval For Roluperidone In Treating Negative Symptoms Of Schizophrenia
Aug. 24
$5.39
$15.27
$3.20
183%
NVCT - What's Making News At Nuvectis?
Mar. 29
$7.50
$20.92
$7.59
179%
CTIC - CTI BioPharma Gets Speedy FDA Approval For Myelofibrosis Drug
Mar. 1
$2.83
$7.80
$5.64
176%
ABOS - INTERCEPT-AD Data Could Reveal ABOS' Acumen
Apr. 20
$4.01
$10.97
$5.72
174%
MHUA - Meihua International - Getting Back On Track?
Sep. 20
$5.52
$14.94
$8.83
171%
BIVI - Can BioVie Turn The Tables This Year?
Feb. 11
$3.41
$9.10
$9.10
167%
IMGO - Imago BioSciences Awaits Results Of Essential Thrombocythemia Trial
May. 15
$14.39
$35.89
$35.87
149%
MYOV - Myovant/Pfizer's Myfembree Awaits FDA Word - Go Or No Go?
Apr. 12
$10.81
$26.93
$26.84
149%
VTYX - Ventyx Biosciences Awaits VTX958 Trial Data
Aug. 11
$17.19
$41.29
$27.11
140%
NUVL - Will Nuvalent's ARROS-1 Hit The Target?
Aug. 10
$17.00
$40.43
$31.56
138%
AXSM - Axsome Therapeutics Soars On FDA's Labeling Of AXS-05 For Depressive Disorder
Jun. 27
$34.62
$80.87
$77.85
134%
PRVB - Will Teplizumab Be A Game Changer In The Diabetes Space?
Aug. 5
$4.23
$9.85
$9.04
133%
GOVX - GeoVax Issued Patent For Cancer Vaccine
Mar. 22
$1.85
$4.30
$0.74
132%
DBTX - Decibel Therapeutics Is Being Heard And Here's Why
Jun. 28
$2.50
$5.78
$2.76
131%
ANIX - Anixa's Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy To Be Discussed At International Workshop On Apr.29
Apr. 6
$2.72
$6.25
$4.62
130%
XFOR - X4 Pharma To Present Neutropenia Trial Data Today
Sep. 27
$1.05
$2.41
$0.99
130%
ATNM - Actinium Pharma Inks Deal With Immedica For Lead Drug Candidate Iomab-B
Apr. 12
$6.59
$15.12
$11.05
129%
LNTH - Lantheus Teams Up With Palette Life To Promote Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Imaging Agent
Feb. 24
$38.28
$87.47
$53.51
129%
DBVT - DBV Technologies To Provide Corporate Update Today
Mar. 3
$1.51
$3.43
$1.31
127%
VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience Notches Triple-digit Gains
Jul. 21
$7.45
$16.77
$12.10
125%
MGNX - MacroGenics Braces For A Busy 2H 2022
Jul. 20
$3.43
$7.57
$6.22
121%
OLK - Olink Optimistic Of Robust Growth In 2022
May. 24
$11.32
$24.93
$22.52
120%
SONX - Will Sonendo's Q4 Results Bring A Smile To Investors?
Mar. 14
$3.15
$6.84
$2.90
117%
PRPH - ProPhase Soars As Q1 Results Crush Estimates
May. 16
$7.03
$15.25
$10.38
117%
ORMP - Here's Why You Need To Keep An Eye On ORMP
May. 3
$5.65
$12.18
$8.64
116%
RXRX - After SYCAMOR, Recursion Pharma To Initiate POPLAR-NF2 In Q2
Apr. 26
$6.66
$14.18
$9.34
113%
ACLX - Arcellx At The ASCO...
Jun. 3
$12.66
$26.91
$21.68
113%
MNPR - Will Monopar Make Its VOICE Heard?
May. 18
$2.30
$4.88
$2.62
112%
PRVA - Privia Health Confident About 2022 Growth Prospects
May. 13
$21.09
$44.64
$23.13
112%
AVEO - AVEO Expects Triple-digit Growth For Kidney Cancer Drug In FY22
Jul. 7
$7.20
$14.95
$14.89
108%
FSTX - Will F-star Therapeutics Shine This Year?
Mar. 17
$3.26
$6.76
$5.32
107%
BLUE - Bluebird Bio - Not In The Pink Of Health?
Mar. 7
$4.17
$8.58
$7.84
106%
ALDX - Keep GUARD Over Aldeyra's TRANQUILITY...
Mar. 16
$3.90
$7.99
$6.08
105%
BLFS - BioLife Solutions Expects 34%-42% Revenue Growth In 2022
May. 27
$13.28
$26.96
$19.80
103%
ESPR - Esperion's Q4 Net Product Revenue Jumps 49%; Data Readout Of CLEAR Outcomes Study In Q1, 2023
Feb. 23
$4.36
$8.85
$6.18
103%
PCVX - Vaxcyte - An Ounce Of Prevention Is Worth A Pound Of Cure
Apr. 19
$23.72
$47.67
$43.97
101%
