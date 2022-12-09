Headline Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Max Gain % TRVI - Trevi Completes Enrollment In PRISM Trial; Data Expected In Q2 Feb. 1 $0.70 $4.68 $2.24 569% APDN - APDN Soars On News Of Initiating Analytical Validation Of Diagnostic Test For Monkeypox Virus Aug. 2 $1.33 $7.35 $1.45 453% BEAT - Will FDA's Decision Be Music To BEAT's Ears? Jun. 16 $1.24 $6.74 $5.85 444% NRSN - What's Making News At NeuroSense? Feb. 28 $1.76 $8.18 $1.51 365% COGT - Will Cogent Biosciences Reach The APEX And PEAK? May. 16 $4.02 $18.07 $11.23 350% RYTM - Will Rhythm Hit The Right Notes? Feb. 18 $7.52 $30.98 $26.38 312% VERU - Veru Gains On Efficacy Of COVID-19 Drug Candidate In Phase 3 Trial Apr. 11 $5.99 $24.55 $5.83 310% IMUX - Immunic's EMPhASIS Trial Data Published In Peer Reviewed Journal Jun. 15 $3.24 $11.76 $1.19 263% AMLX - FDA Panel Snubs Amylyx Pharma's Experimental ALS Drug Mar. 31 $11.68 $39.78 $37.04 241% DICE - DICE: Hit Or Miss? Jun. 15 $13.99 $45.99 $32.53 229% IMRA - Will IMARA Ace The Ardent And Forte Trials? Mar. 14 $1.61 $5.26 $3.84 227% AKRO - Will Akero's HARMONY Hit The Goals? Mar. 7 $15.34 $48.24 $43.60 214% SIGA - SIGA Rises 15% On Getting FDA Approval For IV Formulation Of TPOXX May. 19 $8.76 $26.99 $8.02 208% CELU - Celularity's NK Cell Therapy Awarded FDA's Fast Track Status For Yet Another Indication Jan. 18 $4.34 $13.19 $1.54 204% CVRX - Will CVRx Q1 Results Beat Or Lag Estimates? Apr. 25 $4.89 $14.70 $13.94 201% STIM - Neuronetics Expects 5% To 12% Revenue Growth In 2022 May. 13 $2.28 $6.73 $6.20 195% NERV - Minerva Seeks FDA Approval For Roluperidone In Treating Negative Symptoms Of Schizophrenia Aug. 24 $5.39 $15.27 $3.20 183% NVCT - What's Making News At Nuvectis? Mar. 29 $7.50 $20.92 $7.59 179% CTIC - CTI BioPharma Gets Speedy FDA Approval For Myelofibrosis Drug Mar. 1 $2.83 $7.80 $5.64 176% ABOS - INTERCEPT-AD Data Could Reveal ABOS' Acumen Apr. 20 $4.01 $10.97 $5.72 174% MHUA - Meihua International - Getting Back On Track? Sep. 20 $5.52 $14.94 $8.83 171% BIVI - Can BioVie Turn The Tables This Year? Feb. 11 $3.41 $9.10 $9.10 167% IMGO - Imago BioSciences Awaits Results Of Essential Thrombocythemia Trial May. 15 $14.39 $35.89 $35.87 149% MYOV - Myovant/Pfizer's Myfembree Awaits FDA Word - Go Or No Go? Apr. 12 $10.81 $26.93 $26.84 149% VTYX - Ventyx Biosciences Awaits VTX958 Trial Data Aug. 11 $17.19 $41.29 $27.11 140% NUVL - Will Nuvalent's ARROS-1 Hit The Target? Aug. 10 $17.00 $40.43 $31.56 138% AXSM - Axsome Therapeutics Soars On FDA's Labeling Of AXS-05 For Depressive Disorder Jun. 27 $34.62 $80.87 $77.85 134% PRVB - Will Teplizumab Be A Game Changer In The Diabetes Space? Aug. 5 $4.23 $9.85 $9.04 133% GOVX - GeoVax Issued Patent For Cancer Vaccine Mar. 22 $1.85 $4.30 $0.74 132% DBTX - Decibel Therapeutics Is Being Heard And Here's Why Jun. 28 $2.50 $5.78 $2.76 131% ANIX - Anixa's Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy To Be Discussed At International Workshop On Apr.29 Apr. 6 $2.72 $6.25 $4.62 130% XFOR - X4 Pharma To Present Neutropenia Trial Data Today Sep. 27 $1.05 $2.41 $0.99 130% ATNM - Actinium Pharma Inks Deal With Immedica For Lead Drug Candidate Iomab-B Apr. 12 $6.59 $15.12 $11.05 129% LNTH - Lantheus Teams Up With Palette Life To Promote Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Imaging Agent Feb. 24 $38.28 $87.47 $53.51 129% DBVT - DBV Technologies To Provide Corporate Update Today Mar. 3 $1.51 $3.43 $1.31 127% VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience Notches Triple-digit Gains Jul. 21 $7.45 $16.77 $12.10 125% MGNX - MacroGenics Braces For A Busy 2H 2022 Jul. 20 $3.43 $7.57 $6.22 121% OLK - Olink Optimistic Of Robust Growth In 2022 May. 24 $11.32 $24.93 $22.52 120% SONX - Will Sonendo's Q4 Results Bring A Smile To Investors? Mar. 14 $3.15 $6.84 $2.90 117% PRPH - ProPhase Soars As Q1 Results Crush Estimates May. 16 $7.03 $15.25 $10.38 117% ORMP - Here's Why You Need To Keep An Eye On ORMP May. 3 $5.65 $12.18 $8.64 116% RXRX - After SYCAMOR, Recursion Pharma To Initiate POPLAR-NF2 In Q2 Apr. 26 $6.66 $14.18 $9.34 113% ACLX - Arcellx At The ASCO... Jun. 3 $12.66 $26.91 $21.68 113% MNPR - Will Monopar Make Its VOICE Heard? May. 18 $2.30 $4.88 $2.62 112% PRVA - Privia Health Confident About 2022 Growth Prospects May. 13 $21.09 $44.64 $23.13 112% AVEO - AVEO Expects Triple-digit Growth For Kidney Cancer Drug In FY22 Jul. 7 $7.20 $14.95 $14.89 108% FSTX - Will F-star Therapeutics Shine This Year? Mar. 17 $3.26 $6.76 $5.32 107% BLUE - Bluebird Bio - Not In The Pink Of Health? Mar. 7 $4.17 $8.58 $7.84 106% ALDX - Keep GUARD Over Aldeyra's TRANQUILITY... Mar. 16 $3.90 $7.99 $6.08 105% BLFS - BioLife Solutions Expects 34%-42% Revenue Growth In 2022 May. 27 $13.28 $26.96 $19.80 103% ESPR - Esperion's Q4 Net Product Revenue Jumps 49%; Data Readout Of CLEAR Outcomes Study In Q1, 2023 Feb. 23 $4.36 $8.85 $6.18 103% PCVX - Vaxcyte - An Ounce Of Prevention Is Worth A Pound Of Cure Apr. 19 $23.72 $47.67 $43.97 101%

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Although biotech stocks are highly speculative, they offer investors tremendous opportunities. As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look at some of the healthcare stocks we profiled that delivered triple-digit gains.