- BERENBERG CUTS DERWENT LONDON PRICE TARGET TO 2450 (2800) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN STARTS ITHACA ENERGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 284 PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 3100 (3200) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES BP PRICE TARGET TO 500 (490) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES STARTS ITHACA ENERGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 245 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS PETROFAC PRICE TARGET TO 148 (170) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS SPIRE HEALTHCARE PRICE TARGET TO 303 (341) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS CUTS SAGE GROUP TO 'SELL' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 720 (745) PENCE



