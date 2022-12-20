

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A vote passed by policymakers in Oregon on Monday will make the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles a thing of the past by the year 2035.



The decision was made during a special meeting of the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on Monday afternoon.



Referred to as the 'Advanced Clean Cars II Rules,' the changes will not only stop new sales of gas-powered passenger cars but also update the Low Emission Vehicle Program rules to be identical to California's current light-duty vehicle emission standards.



The new rules will allow for continued sales of hybrid vehicles, running primarily on electricity but also gas. The ban doesn't apply to those gas cars, which are at present on the road or purchased before the ban goes into effect.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de