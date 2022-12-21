

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retailers logged an unexpected rebound in sales volume at the end of the year but sales are forecast to fall again in January, the latest monthly Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Wednesday.



A net 11 percent of retailers said sales increased in the year to December, in contrast to a net 19 percent reporting a fall in November.



The retail sales balance was in contrast to economists' forecast as they expected a net 23 percent to register fall in sales in December.



Nonetheless, a net 17 percent of retailers forecast sales to ease in January.



'It's encouraging to see retail sales surprise by growing this month, but any festive cheer is expected to be short-lived,' Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the CBI, said.



'Retailers are bracing themselves for the chill winds that will blow through the sector this winter, with consumer spending set to be hit hard by high inflation in 2023,' said Sartorius.



Further, survey showed that the online retail sales balance declined to -22 percent from -5 percent in November. An even steeper 34 percent expect online sales to fall next month.



