

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German employers' intentions to take new staff fell slightly at the end of the year amid recession concerns, but the overall employment outlook was positive for the coming months, particularly driven by service providers, results of a survey by ifo Institute showed Wednesday.



The ifo Employment Barometer dropped to a three-month low of 99.5 points in December from 99.6 points in November, data published by the ifo Institute showed Wednesday.



In manufacturing, the employment barometer slid slightly in December as positive and negative responses were roughly in balance.



In the service sector, the index dropped although most industries needed more staff. Only the hospitality industry is expecting layoffs after Christmas.



Meanwhile, the employment barometer gained in trade and weakened in construction.



