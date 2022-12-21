UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market to Witness CAGR of 11% (2022-2028) Due to the Rising Urothelial Cancer Cases in The Kidneys and Ureters | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theBladder Cancer Detection Kit Market was valued at USD 125 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Technology (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Others); Type (Blood Sample Test, Urine Sample Test, Cell Sample Test); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centre, Home Care, Research Centers, Others); Region/Country.





The bladder cancer detection kit market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the bladder cancer detection kit market. The bladder cancer detection kit market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the bladder cancer detection kit market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The bladder cancer detection kit market in hospital infrastructure is being driven globally by innovations. Investors building cancer detection and treatment hospitals are leveraging the bladder cancer market.

The Bladder cancer detection kit Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 11% owing to the increasing prevalence of bladder cancer.According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), bladder cancer is diagnosed in about 275,000 people each year, and approximately 108,000 people die due to bladder cancer globally. Moreover, bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer in men and the 17thmost commonly occurring cancer in women worldwide.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Cepheid, BIOSYNEX SA, Abbott Laboratories, EXACT Sciences Corporation, Abingdon Health PLC, Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd., IDL Biotech AB, Alfa Scientific Designs, Biomerica Inc, Hologic Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

During the lockdown period, the healthcare business is experiencing unusual situations. The closure of the manufacturing facilities had an impact on the creation of medical items. Supply chain execution, regulatory and policy changes, labor reliance, working capital management, and liquidity and solvency management are all major concerns for bladder cancer detection kit manufacturers. According to the mortality rates, bladder cancer cases surpass COVID-19 cases worldwide and can be as high as 52% in 2020.

The global bladder cancer detection kit market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and others. The fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) category witnessed a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is expected to take the lead since it is a unique urine examination technology that uses fluorescent direct-tagged DNA probes to detect genetic abnormalities in urothelial cells detected in the urine.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centre, home care, research centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. The bladder cancer detection kit market in hospital infrastructure is being driven globally by innovations. Investors building cancer detection and treatment hospitals are leveraging the bladder cancer market.

Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of bladder cancer across the region is driving the North American bladder cancer detection kit market. According to the American Cancer Society, about 83,730 new cases of bladder cancer and approximately 17,200 deaths from bladder cancer occurred in the US in 2020. Moreover, the development of the bladder cancer detection kit market in these regions is anticipated to be supported further by increased R&D investments, bettering healthcare infrastructure, and more government initiatives.

The major players targeting the market include

Cepheid

BIOSYNEX SA

Abbott Laboratories

EXACT Sciences Corporation

Abingdon Health PLC

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

IDL Biotech AB

Alfa Scientific Designs

Biomerica Inc

Hologic Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Bladder cancer detection kit market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the bladder cancer detection kit market?

Which factors are influencing the bladder cancer detection kit market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the bladder cancer detection kit market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the bladder cancer detection kit market?

What are the demanding global regions of the bladder cancer detection kit market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market size 2020 USD 125 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Bladder Cancer Detection Kit Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India Companies profiled Cepheid, BIOSYNEX SA, Abbott Laboratories, EXACT Sciences Corporation, Abingdon Health PLC, Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co., Ltd., IDL Biotech AB, Alfa Scientific Designs, Biomerica Inc, Hologic Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Technology; By Type; By End-User; By Region/Country

