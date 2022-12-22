

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $37.58 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $269.44 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.7% to $6.51 billion from $8.53 billion last year.



