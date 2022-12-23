

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma or FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



The indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.



Lunsumio will be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said.



The FDA approval is based on positive results from the Phase II GO29781 study of Lunsumio in people with heavily pretreated FL, including those who were at high risk of disease progression or whose disease was refractory to prior therapies.



Results from the pivotal Phase II GO29781 study demonstrated that 80% of patients who received at least two prior therapies achieved durable response rates, with 60% experiencing complete remission.



Discovered and developed by Genentech scientists, Lunsumio is now the first CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved by the FDA to treat the most common slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, follicular lymphoma.



